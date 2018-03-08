Suspected drunk driver comes back to crash after hitting pedestrian

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver who police say ran away after allegedly hitting a pedestrian in northwest Austin Tuesday night was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

Three people were walking along Jollyville Road near Oak Knoll Road just before 10 p.m. when the crash happened. Two of the witnesses said the victim was walking next to the curb in the bike lane and they were in the grass when a truck swerved into the bike lane and hit the victim, according to an arrest affidavit.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Jeffrey Stryker, 60, didn’t stop but eventually returned to the scene on foot. Stryker told police he went to his sister’s house down the street and parked his truck there before returning because “he knew he hit someone,” continued the court documents. The victim suffered fractured ribs and other serious injuries.

Stryker admitted to drinking two beers approximately one hour before the crash.