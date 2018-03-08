Snapchat lays off 100 engineers

Snapchat, Snap
This Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, photo shows the Snapchat app. Snap Inc. reports earnings, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

VENICE, Calif. (KXAN) — About 100 engineers will soon be out of work at Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, according to a report by CNBC.

That amounts to nearly 10 percent of its engineering team — the company’s largest layoffs yet. It had smaller layoffs in recruiting, marketing and content divisions, CNBC said. Snap had 3,000 employees as of its December quarter.

Snap also recently released a redesign of its app, which was not received well by its users. On Feb. 22, Snap (SNAP) stock closed down 6 percent after reality TV star Kylie Jenner said she was no longer using the app due to the redesign. The plunge wiped about $1.3 billion off the company’s market value.

Instagram has been eating into Snapchat’s reach ever since it launched its own “stories” in the summer of 2016.

