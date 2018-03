TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — State Highway 130 has been shut down near Parmer Lane after an 18-wheeler truck hauling a nitrogen trailer caught on fire, according to the Austin Fire Department.

A half-mile area around the fire is being evacuated.

Automated emergency phone calls are going out to the area.

The cab is engulfed in flames, AFD said. People should avoid the area.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information.