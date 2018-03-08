Opioid overdoses prompts Round Rock Fire to help families through program

Jordan Zane Tiemann of Round Rock passed away Jan. 5, 2014 from a heroin overdose. (Courtesy: Donna Connell)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Jan. 5, 2014, Donna Connell got a call every parent fears — her son Jordan had died from a heroin overdose.

“It was all a blur after that,” said Connell.

Connell’s other twin son Justin, overdosed on heroin four months later but survived. Connell is turning tragedy into hope for other families by sharing their story and partnering with LifeSteps, an alcohol and drug treatment program.

The Round Rock Fire Department sees one to opioid overdoses every month. They’re looking to partner with Williamson County to get people help before and after they suffer from opioid overdoses.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Lauren Kravets speaks to Connell about the loss of her son, and to the fire department about how a new program can help families like Connell’s.

