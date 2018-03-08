Man spends $50K to clone his dog using Cedar Park company

VALLEY, Ariz. (KPNX) — An Arizona man has successfully cloned his 17-year-old blind Terrier-Bull Dog mix.

Rich Hazelwood says he paid Cedar Park, Texas-based company Viagen $50,000 to clone his dog, Jackie. A year later, two dogs identical to Jackie were born.

“I see so much commonality between the two. I mean they lay out in the sun and stretch out just like she does. The only difference we’ve been able to find is they don’t have stand-up ears,” Hazelwood said.

Hazelwood named the two clones Julie and Jenny. He says Julie is active and Jenny is a couch potato.