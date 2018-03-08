Luke Pluymen is Westlake’s unsung hero

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With so many stars and cant’-miss prospects, it’s not easy to be seen on Westlake’s state tournament-bound team.

“We could compete with some D-1 programs, honestly,” Keonte Kennedy, a Xavier signee, said. “I’ve never been on a high school team this good.”

The Chaps have four high-Division 1 prospects on the roster. But hidden behind those talented teammates is the starter that puts it all together: Point Guard Luke Pluymen.

“He thinks he’s supposed to be there,” head coach Robert Lucero said. “He thinks we’re supposed to win, and when we don’t, he’s going to take it very personally, and he’s going to be upset.”

It’d be an injustice to label Pluymen as just the “glue guy.” He’s a four-year varsity player with a scholarship to St. Edward’s.

Although, from the outside, sometimes his work goes overlook.

“Last year, it bothered me, I’m not going to lie,” Pluymen admitted. “Last year, it was tough.”

Pluymen’s fought for ever scrap he’s ever gotten his entire life. It’s what keeps his edge.

“I came up with a lot of brothers,” Pluymen said. “I have six brothers, so I’ve been beat up my whole life. I’ve always played with a chip. People have always doubted me and said I”m not athletic, so I really just try to go out there and prove everyone wrong.”

It translates to his teammates. Guys going to Texas, Baylor and Xavier next season.

That kind of attention used to get in their heads. Now, they just don’t care.

“That was our biggest problem last year, we didn’t really know how to deal with it,” Pluymen said. “But this year, it’s gotten to the point where we just want to win.”

Just two more wins, and Pluymen guides Westlake to its first state basketball title.