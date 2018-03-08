‘GoFundMe for the homeless’: An Austin man’s plan to fundraise with stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Kevin Price moved to Austin a few years back, he was shocked by the number of people he saw sleeping on the streets.

Coming from a small town in New Mexico, he had never seen so many homeless people in one place before. “I knew instantly the first day that I got here I was going to do something to make a difference,” he said.

This week, ahead of South By Southwest, he’s poised to start doing that, launching an online platform called Hearing the Homeless that connects potential donors to individual homeless people with specific needs through storytelling.

“Kevin is very passionate about it, you know, so I think that’s the motor of the whole project,” said Victor Vazquez, a local filmmaker working on the project. He met Price at the Terrazas Branch of the Austin Public Library on Monday, a common hangout for some of the city’s homeless.

That’s where the pair met up with Chris Gillam. Most nights he sleeps out behind or near the library, and his large rolling suitcase is always in tow. After getting laid off from his moving job in Florida a few years ago, Gillam relies a lot on what people give him.

“She must have seen me and realized that I am in fact a 3X person,” he said, digging through a paper bag containing several nice shirts a woman walked up and gave him earlier in the day, “‘cause they’re all 3 and 4X shirts.”

Vazquez and Price spent an hour or so talking to Gillam Monday morning, recording his story — how he ended up homeless, what life is like now, who he is as a person. “That’s really kind of the message behind our program. It’s hearing the homeless one human at a time,” Price said.

The video will be posted online in the coming days, along with several others to start. Price hopes to keep expanding the library of stories on his site, “and then you can donate individually to whatever person whose story moves you,” he said.

“Kind of like a GoFundMe for the homeless.”

On KXAN News Today at 6:30 and 7:30, learn how Price plans to get the money to the people he records and why he says it’ll only go to individual needs.