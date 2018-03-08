‘GoFundMe for the homeless’: An Austin man’s plan to fundraise with stories

By Published:
Chris Gillam tells his story to Kevin Price, right, and filmmaker Victor Vazquez on Monday, March 5, 2018. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
Chris Gillam tells his story to Kevin Price, right, and filmmaker Victor Vazquez on Monday, March 5, 2018. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Kevin Price moved to Austin a few years back, he was shocked by the number of people he saw sleeping on the streets.

Coming from a small town in New Mexico, he had never seen so many homeless people in one place before. “I knew instantly the first day that I got here I was going to do something to make a difference,” he said.

This week, ahead of South By Southwest, he’s poised to start doing that, launching an online platform called Hearing the Homeless that connects potential donors to individual homeless people with specific needs through storytelling.

“Kevin is very passionate about it, you know, so I think that’s the motor of the whole project,” said Victor Vazquez, a local filmmaker working on the project. He met Price at the Terrazas Branch of the Austin Public Library on Monday, a common hangout for some of the city’s homeless.

That’s where the pair met up with Chris Gillam. Most nights he sleeps out behind or near the library, and his large rolling suitcase is always in tow. After getting laid off from his moving job in Florida a few years ago, Gillam relies a lot on what people give him.

“She must have seen me and realized that I am in fact a 3X person,” he said, digging through a paper bag containing several nice shirts a woman walked up and gave him earlier in the day, “‘cause they’re all 3 and 4X shirts.”

Vazquez and Price spent an hour or so talking to Gillam Monday morning, recording his story — how he ended up homeless, what life is like now, who he is as a person. “That’s really kind of the message behind our program. It’s hearing the homeless one human at a time,” Price said.

The video will be posted online in the coming days, along with several others to start. Price hopes to keep expanding the library of stories on his site, “and then you can donate individually to whatever person whose story moves you,” he said.

“Kind of like a GoFundMe for the homeless.”

On KXAN News Today at 6:30 and 7:30, learn how Price plans to get the money to the people he records and why he says it’ll only go to individual needs.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s