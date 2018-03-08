Columbus Crew’s owner honing in on site near The Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of MLS’ Columbus Crew says they believe the lot at McKalla Place in north Austin has “potential,” after being denied most of Austin’s parkland spaces that were originally on their wish list.

Anthony Precourt, CEO of Precourt Sports Ventures, issued a statement Thursday stating, “We’ve heard the concerns about a possible site for a stadium. Soccer is inclusive and celebratory, so we want to shift the focus onto the long-term benefits of a location that works for everybody.”

With that in mind, the company still wants to build a privately funded soccer stadium in Austin. The 10414 McKalla Place location in the southeast corner of Burnet Road and West Braker Lane. Precourt says he will continue to work with the city to assess the viability of the northside location.

“One of the most exciting things we’ll do is to share with the community a detailed list of benefits Major League Soccer could bring to Austin, especially to young people,” says Precourt.

Earlier this week, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit against Precourt Sports Ventures. “Loyal Crew fans in Columbus have invested their time and loyalty in this team, and they have allowed the Crew SC to capitalize from financial incentives paid for by their tax dollars. I am left with no other choice than to file this suit to ensure our laws are followed,” said DeWine.