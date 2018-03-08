Colorado cello street performer gets $48K UT scholarship

BOULDER, Colo. (KXAN) — A cello player from Colorado is celebrating after finding out he’ll soon be a Longhorn. How he found out was a complete surprise.

Michael Casey is a high school senior, and for years in his free time has been playing his cello on Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado, a popular thoroughfare that often boasts musicians and street artists. All the dollars he earned were going toward one thing: college. Both his parents are on medical disability, and he was born with underdeveloped facial bones that gave him hearing problems. He’s had more than 30 surgeries in his 17 years. So any money he can earn toward tuition helps.

He only applied to one school: the University of Texas at Austin. He was elated when he got the news he’d been accepted, but then he also got a surprise Skype call. It turned out to be a deputy dean of admissions and others from UT (including Bevo), and they had more than just congratulations to offer. Inspired by his story, they gave him a $48,000 scholarship.

“You are the recipient of the impact award because you are an impact maker,” one of them said on the call, captured by CNN affiliate KDVR. “And we can’t wait to see how you change the world.”