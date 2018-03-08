City council looks to turn the tide of gentrification in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday, the Austin City Council amended and approved a resolution to give the city manager the green light to explore a policy to reverse gentrification in east Austin.

The city’s Institutional Racism and Systemic Inequities Task Force recommends that Austin adopt their own version of Portland, Oregon’s policy for bringing former residents back to gentrified areas. Austin’s policy hasn’t been finalized yet, but it would give priority status to people applying for affordable housing in east Austin who are part of families who have lived in the area for years or who have been forced out by gentrification.

According to city council documents, generational ties to the city wouldn’t be the sole factor in determining eligibility, but they will be given more consideration under this policy. This policy would only apply in areas that have experienced displacement, a city policy adviser explained.

The city’s efforts here lean on a research partnership with researchers at UT Austin, those researchers have been documenting and calculating displacement in east Austin. This research will be used to map vulnerable neighborhoods and craft a “right to return” policy.

Their findings show that both families who have been in the area for generations and people of color have been pushed out by changes there. The displacement of these residents is especially complicated in east Austin, which at one point was the part of the city designated for people of color by Jim Crow laws. Many residents who once felt strong communities in the area, now feel that sense of community disappearing, the UT researchers reported.

Kay Green, who has lived in east Austin since 2000, believes her neighborhood needs more affordable housing.

“There’s just so much construction going on, you just go by a street and two months later it’s totally different, it’s just all the houses are gone, and you just wonder where all those people went,” she said.

Green was able to afford her house back when she bought it thanks to affordable housing assistance from the city at the time. But she’s seen many of her neighbors move away because they can’t afford the taxes, housing, and cost of living.

She can sense that the market for housing developers is active in her area, she says she is contacted at least once a week by people offering to buy her home. Green declines their offers because she doesn’t want to move and she believes those people are not offering her what her home is actually worth.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has been directed to look at the policy for operational and legal issues, then report back to the council by May 25, 2018.