CapMetro’s new boss apologizes for MetroRail delays

MetroRail train (KXAN Photo)
MetroRail train (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Capital Metro’s new CEO Randy Clarke started his job Wednesday, he immediately noticed the issues and complaints related to construction on the MetroRail were “unacceptable.”

In a statement, Clarke said the recent delays and the agency’s lack of communication about it to riders is something the agency is working to address. This week, there were instances where the MetroRail was delayed for more than 30 minutes. However, with South by Southwest crowds already arriving, Capital Metro says it will pause rail construction projects during peak commute hours for the next two days to ensure minimal service disruptions. 

Capital Metro is currently working to add double-tracking on its rail line as well as Positive Train Control — which is required on all their rail cars, plus the tracks, due to a federal safety mandate. 

With construction expected to continue through the end of the year, Capital Metro says service disruptions are to be expected. 

“Having said that, we owe it to our customers to communicate any delays and modified schedules in a more proactive manner,” Clarke says.

MetroRail will be extending its service during SXSW. Click here for the times. 

 

