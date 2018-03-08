KIPP student hit on Slaughter Lane dies from his injuries

Related Coverage Boy has critical injuries after being hit by car in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 8th grader hit while on his way to school at the end of February died from his injuries.

KIPP Beacon Academy sent a letter to parents Wednesday, saying Daniel Franco Tovar has been a beloved part of the school family.

“School staff and students remember him as a fun-loving member of the KIPP Austin Beacon Prep community who loved to play soccer, read, and valued friendship and his friends,” the letter wrote. “Daniel’s resiliency, playful nature and presence will be missed by all that knew him.”

Austin police said Tovar and his family were crossing East Slaughter Lane near Brandt Road when he was hit around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 28. The family was walking to the child’s bus stop.

The driver ran to call 911 and stayed on scene, officials confirmed. They said there are no street lights at the intersection and that it would have been dark around that time.

The school will have counselors on hand for students and staff the rest of this week. The school also started a GoFundMe for the family.