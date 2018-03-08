Austin, London breweries team up to make ‘Cockney Cowboy’ beer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A collaboration with a city across the pond is arriving to taps in Austin this week, in the form of a beer called “Cockney Cowboy.”

“We brewed this beer over the last month and it just came out into cans this morning – literally hours ago,” said Fred Schmidt with Capital Factory. He showed off the cans, emblazoned with an image of a London phone booth flanked by a Texas flag and an England flag. It’s the product of a collaboration between Austin-based brewery Oasis Texas Brewing Co. and London-based Hackney Brewery, using ingredients from both areas to craft the red lager.

As for why the beer makers from very different locations decided to team up — Austin and London are sister cities and Schmidt works as part of the committee that helps citizens of both team up on projects.

The beer is ready just in time for South By Southwest, and the Oasis will host a party to celebrate on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 p.m. Later, Hackney Brewing will create its own batch of the beer and serve it up in London.

The event is open to all and no badges are required, though RSVPs are requested at the Eventbrite page here