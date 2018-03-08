Suspect setting fires along Barton Creek Greenbelt in custody

By Published: Updated:
Barton Creek Greenbelt fire on March 8, 2018. (Austin Fire Department)
Barton Creek Greenbelt fire on March 8, 2018. (Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The person who authorities believe was setting fires in the Barton Greek Greenbelt Thursday afternoon has been arrested. The first brush fire was reported around noon in the area of Bartoncliff Drive and Brookhaven Drive.

Within two hours, several more fires were reported along the greenbelt between Barton Springs Pool and Loop 360. Authorities originally said the suspect was described as a white man in his mid-30s. He was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts and a backpack.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.

Multiple crews from the Austin Fire Department and Westlake are working both sides of the creek to fight the fires, which are “very small,” AFD said. STARFlight has been requested to assist with aerial drops in areas where ground crews can’t reach.

KXAN will update this as more information becomes available.

