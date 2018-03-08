2 shot outside east Austin Fiesta Mart show up at hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police believe two people were shot outside Fiesta Mart in east Austin Thursday night. The two then showed up at an Austin hospital.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 3900 block of North Interstate 35 service road northbound at 9:26 p.m. Thursday for the report of a gunshot wound incident.

Medics canceled the call after no patients were found at the scene, the agency said in a tweet. APD says the two people who were shot showed up at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center later and police were called again.

The patients were then taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect is not in custody.