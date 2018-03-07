Women candidates dominate Texas Primary election in 2018

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, 28 women on the Texas Primary ballot either won their race outright or are heading to a primary runoff. It was a historic night for Republican and Democratic women in a state that has elected few of them to office. Currently, just three of the 36 members of Congress from Texas are women.

The last 24 hours changed Mary Wilson’s life.

“My phone is much busier today than it was yesterday,” said Wilson.

This longtime pastor and math teacher never ran for office before but staged a last minute, come from behind victory to become the Democratic front-runner. She overtook the better established and better funded Joseph Kopser and will face him in the May runoff for the nomination for Texas’ Congressional District 21.

“We’ve got one candidate that’s got almost a million dollars available to him and I’ve spent $40,000 and the bulk of that has been my own money,” said Wilson. “I do think that my gender was helpful, honestly, and it would be naive or disingenuous to suggest otherwise. I was the only female candidate on the ballot.”

The list of 28 includes Republicans Bunnie Pounds and incumbent Kay Granger. All five of the women endorsed by the national group Emily’s List survived to the next race; Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, Gina Ortiz Jones, Veronica Escobar, Sylvia Garcia and Lillian Salerno.

“EMILY’s List could not be more thrilled to see these strong, diverse leaders advance one step closer to victory this November as they continue their fight for good-paying jobs, stronger public schools, investment in infrastructure, and access to quality, affordable health care. And in a state that has never elected a Latina to Congress, EMILY’s List is particularly proud to congratulate Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia as they both move one step closer to making history this November,” said Stephanie Schriock, president of Emily’s List.

Wilson hopes to get their endorsement.

“When we see ourselves in these elected roles we tend to stand up and say ‘well I can do this too,'” said Patsy Woods Martin, the executive director of Annie’s List. She recruits progressive women to run for state office. Martin says women rushed to sign up for all positions after the election of President Donald Trump and the women’s rights marches that followed.

“We saw a 61 percent increase for women running for office,” said Martin.

“I think there’s going to be more than three women come November,” said Wilson. She hopes the make-up of government begins to look more like the make-up of the state of Texas. On Wednesday, she received the endorsement of another candidate in the race who lost, Derrick Crowe.

The winner in the Democratic primary will face either Chip Roy or Matt McCall in November.

“We’re looking forward to the great conversations we’ll have over the course of this campaign, and we’re excited to see voters respond to the two candidates with a positive, inclusive message,” said Madison Kaigh, spokeswoman from the Kopser campaign.” We’re also excited to see Democratic voters turning out in record numbers, which will be great for Democrats in November.”