With more officers on leave, new worries about APD staffing ahead of SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With 15 APD officers recently put on administrative leave following officer-involved shootings, some are expressing concerns about police shortages ahead of South by Southwest, when a heavy police presence will be needed.

The Greater Austin Crime Commission expressed concerns to KXAN in a statement, saying:

“Every year during March, Austin’s population increases by hundreds of thousands of people as they travel to Austin to attend SXSW and other events, leaving visitors, police officers and the residents they serve vulnerable to potentially dangerous situations.”

Additionally, according to Krimelabb.com, officers see more cases of auto theft, DWI, possession of marijuana, credit card abuse/identity theft and drivers leaving the scene of an accident during the month of March. Austin police are already stretched extremely thin — and adding an increased population to a potential increase in crime can have dangerous consequences.”

The Greater Austin Crime Commission says numerous studies have revealed that the Austin Police Department needs an additional 327 officers to effectively police the city’s current population.

Earlier in the week at a SXSW planning press conference, APD Assistant Chief Justin Newsom admitted the festival does present security challenges.

“We still have an entire city to police, in addition to 300,000 extra people coming in, mainly to the downtown area,” Newsom said.

To help, Newsom said extra cameras have been set up downtown, which will be monitored around the clock during the festival. APD will also deploy more officers on bikes, add extra DWI patrols and saturate Sixth Street with police.

“On Wednesday through Saturday, our special response team will be on Sixth Street,” Newsom said. “Sixth Street sees a huge increase, especially that last weekend, and the number of people visiting down there, and so we bring in the full special response team, which is about 120 officers, plus others, to ensure just Sixth Street itself is manned appropriately to prevent any problems.”

In the past, APD has diverted some officers from other parts of Austin to patrol downtown during South by Southwest. But in 2016, they police department negotiated changes that made it voluntary. Officers who volunteer to work the festival get paid overtime. Last year it cost APD $1.5 million in overtime to patrol the festival.