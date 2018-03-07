Texas holds on to beat Iowa State in Big 12 tourney opener

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 07: Matt Coleman #2 of the Texas Longhorns competes with Terrence Lewis #24 of the Iowa State Cyclones for a loose ball during the first round of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at the Sprint Center on March 7, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KXAN) — Texas beat Iowa State, 68-64, to not only advance to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, but, more importantly, to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Most prognosticators figured the Longhorns would be a lock to make the field of 68 with a win, but would be on the outside looking in with a loss.

Freshman point guard Matt Coleman sealed the win with a stop-and-pop 18 footer with 46 seconds to play to bring the game to its final score.

The Longhorns led as much as nine in the second half before the Cyclones regained the lead and the two teams went back and forth.

Dylan Osetkwoski led Texas with a game-high 20 points. Jase Febres added 12.

Texas will play Texas Tech in the quarterfinals. The two teams split the regular season series, with the home team winning each game.

