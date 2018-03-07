Shoppers at The Domain unnerved by shooting death with suspect on the run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Domain is supposed to be a fun place to shop, eat and sometimes work. A woman named Tiana told KXAN she is at the outdoor mall four or five times a week because she works nearby. But Tuesday evening she saw something she’d never seen before.

“She was holding something and then she dropped it and it was all bloody,” Tiana remembered.

Tiana pulled up near DICK’S Sporting Goods after a man had been shot in the parking lot. She says she saw a woman covered in blood and a black car that appeared to have a flat tire. Police believe the shooter took off in another vehicle.

“It’s kind of scary because I think The Domain is considered one of the nicer parts of Austin, as a really safe spot,” said Tiana.

But when we checked in a year ago, the number of police calls to the Domain had increased. Assault with injury numbers doubled between 2012 and 2016, jumping to 20 cases. Public intoxication nearly doubled with 25 arrests in 2016.

“It’s important to remember there’s also a population growth and the call load is proportional to the growth. So there are no red flags saying there’s a crime wave hitting,” said Sgt. Lawrence Davis, who works out of the north substation for the Austin Police Department.

The Domain has private security guards, but it’s Austin police officers who respond to calls. APD was hoping to add more officers to help patrol the area, but they haven’t. “In a perfect world, we’d love to have more officers. I think we work with what we have,” said Sgt. Davis.

Austin police say this shooting appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released the victim’s name or a possible motive.

We reached out to The Domain to ask if it has added any new security measures, but we’re still waiting to hear back. Tiana said she saw officers looking for the nearest surveillance cameras after the shooting, and they were pointing to a nearby retail store. She believes The Domain should add another layer of protection.

“I would’ve thought every light pole in the parking lot would’ve had a camera, or I know a lot of bigger malls in Los Angeles have an emergency assist button, like a blue light where you can go,” said Tiana.

Austin’s police force is divided into four APD regions to best respond to emergencies. APD officers at Region 2 — Austin’s North substation — are responsible for 87 square miles. It’s the largest geographic coverage area of all the districts and the growing Domain shopping and entertainment destination is right in the middle.