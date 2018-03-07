Reagan Elementary students spread love with ‘peace rocks’ project

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Two drones lifted off from the grass surrounding Reagan Elementary Monday, hovering higher and higher with cameras in tow as they zoomed out on a massive display: hundreds of people arranged to form a peace sign.

Two fifth graders piloted the drones to snap pictures and video of the students, teachers and staff. Each student held a hand-painted rock in his or her hand, which they walked around and used to create two more peace signs outside the school, says Christine Mauer, a resource instructional assistant.

“We wanted to spread peace and love and show that the future of this world is a peaceful one,” Mauer said. “We all painted a rock to show what peace means to us. Everyone’s rock was different just like we are.” They also crafted rocks to honor loved ones they’ve lost.

Their peace sign art installation will be up until Friday. Then, students will take their creations home on spring break. Mauer said they’re also being encouraged to take the rocks with them on any trips and post photos on social media with the hashtag #rayspeacerocks.

“We thought it would be a nice story with all the yuck in the world and spread some of the good,” Mauer said.

