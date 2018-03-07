Officer-involved shooting in east Austin

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened on the 4800 block of Tanney Street March 7, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An officer-involved shooting occurred in east Austin Wednesday morning.

Police have not released many details, but say it happened in the 4800 block of Tanney Street, which is off Springdale Road between Airport Boulevard and 12th Street.

Tanney Street is closed off at every intersection as of 5:30 a.m. The Austin police monitor will be at the scene this morning.

The last officer-involved shooting involving the Austin Police Department was Feb. 19, when seven officers fired at a suspect who allegedly hijacked a taxi and led them on a chase.

KXAN has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

