Lawsuit filed after city demands $22M from Waller Creek Tunnel builder

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Waller Creek Tunnel (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new lawsuit has been filed involving accusations the Waller Creek Tunnel was not built correctly.

The lawsuit was filed by S.J. Construction after the city of Austin sent a letter last month demanding $22 million from the company.

Officials say that’s because the work wasn’t done correctly, the tunnel will require more maintenance and costs over its lifetime. The city says the tunnel will not work as designed.

The letter also claims the city is still working on a repair process. In response, S.J. Construction sued the city.

The suit alleges the city already signed off on the work done and the company shouldn’t have to pay.

We reached out to the company but haven’t heard back yet.

The Waller Creek Tunnel channels storm runoff into Lady Bird Lake to help prevent flooding in downtown Austin.

Construction started in 2011.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s