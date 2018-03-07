Lawsuit filed after city demands $22M from Waller Creek Tunnel builder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new lawsuit has been filed involving accusations the Waller Creek Tunnel was not built correctly.

The lawsuit was filed by S.J. Construction after the city of Austin sent a letter last month demanding $22 million from the company.

Officials say that’s because the work wasn’t done correctly, the tunnel will require more maintenance and costs over its lifetime. The city says the tunnel will not work as designed.

The letter also claims the city is still working on a repair process. In response, S.J. Construction sued the city.

The suit alleges the city already signed off on the work done and the company shouldn’t have to pay.

We reached out to the company but haven’t heard back yet.

The Waller Creek Tunnel channels storm runoff into Lady Bird Lake to help prevent flooding in downtown Austin.

Construction started in 2011.