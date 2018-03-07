Lamborghini has landed: Is Austin ready for it?

Related Coverage Lamborghini Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While most of us can only dream about owning a Lamborghini, the Italian sports car maker believes more Austinites than ever will be purchasing their high-ticket vehicles. That is why the company decided to invest in a dealership here in Austin — recently opening where the Ferrari dealership used to be on North Lamar Boulevard near 42nd Street.

For the dealership’s grand opening party last week, the CEO of the company, Stefano Domenicali, was on hand to usher in a new chapter for the company. “[We’re] thinking of the future but keeping technology and design at the center of our product,” says Domenciali. “No one would’ve thought Lamborghini would grow in this short time.”

With Lamborghini dealerships in Houston and Dallas, the company set its eyes on Austin for its robust tech economy and new money. The target age demographic for Lamborghini? Thirty to 45 years old.

Lamborghini’s COO Alessandro Farmeschi, who has the loveliest Italian accent, believes the Austin market is ripe with opportunity.

“If you consider the kind of economy here in Austin, with the new technologies, young generation,” says Farmeschi, “this matches a lot with what our company represents as a brand. It’s a technological brand. We are loved by the young generation.”

Texas is the company’s third-largest market behind California and Florida.

In a city that loves exotic electric vehicles such as Tesla’s P100D and BMW’s i8, Farmeschi has no doubt there is a space for their sports cars.

“Our philosophy is when you drive a car, it must be an emotional experience… Driving a car is not just about acceleration, it’s also about sound, the perception when you drive the car — you sit with the steering wheel in your hands. So Lamborghini is all about the driver and the driving experience,” says Farmeschi.

For the first time ever, the high-end sports car manufacturer is trying to lure more customers in with their Urus — their first super SUV. The Urus, which costs around $200,000, is the company’s third model after the Aventador and Huracán.

The Urus is a gearhead’s dream. It does 0-60 in 3.6 seconds and packs 650HP with a twin turbo. It has all the bells and whistles you expect from Lamborghini — you just now have more room to fit a child’s seat in the back. A future plug-in hybrid version of the Urus will be available as well.

“It’s a car that offers roominess, space and flexibility. It can be driven on a daily basis to commute. You can drive in the hills and have fun. Or you can go to the race track,” says Farmeschi, who ironically does not drive a Lamborghini but rather an Audi Q7–which shares components with the Lamborghini Urus.

With a couple of hundred Lamborghini owners already in Austin, the new dealership is already seeing an influx of customers come in for service.

“I was discussing with the sales business manager and he said they’re fully booked. And they’re thinking they’ll hire more people,” adds Farmeschi.

Lamborghini Austin View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Lamborghini's new SUV Urus. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Lamborghini's new SUV Urus. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Inside the Lamborghini Urus. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Ribbon cutting at the new Austin Lamborghini dealership on March 1, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) CEO of Lamborghini Stefano Domenicali at the new Austin dealership on March 1, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Lamborghini on ice. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Alessandro Farmeschi, COO of Lamborghini America at Lamborghini Austin. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Lamborghini Aventidors on display at Lamborghini Austin. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)