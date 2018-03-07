Lago Vista schools put on lockout after visitor became “unruly”

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Lago Vista ISD said two of its schools were immediately placed on lockout Tuesday when a visitor “became unruly” on campus.

The district said a man arrived at Lago Vista Middle school at 1:10 p.m. At some point, he was asked to leave. The school called police and put all classes on lockout.

During a lockout, the perimeter of the building is secured because of a potential hazard outside. School leaders said classes resume as normal inside during the situation.

Lago Vista Police officers arrived and cleared the campus about 35 minutes later.

In a letter to parents, School Superintendent Darren Webb told parents that around 2:45 p.m., someone spotted a vehicle similar to the previous visitor’s in the parking lot. His staff promptly put the Lago Vista Intermediate School on lockout and called police again.

“Local law enforcement responded,” Webb wrote. “Fortunately, the vehicle was determined not to be related to the first incident. Once this was confirmed, the campus quickly resumed our regular dismissal procedures.”

The district beefed up police presence at all of its schools during the Wednesday morning drop-off. Webb also commended the teachers and staff for their quick thinking.

“These tools for preparation make us stronger in our efforts to keep students and staff safe,” he said in the letter. “Together, we can help build as many barriers as possible for experiencing any situation that impacts school safety.”