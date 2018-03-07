Georgetown cracking down on parking offenders in the town square

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown has hired two part-time employees to enforce its parking rules around the town square.

The two “parking ambassadors” will focus on enforcing the three-hour parking ordinance for on-street parking in the downtown zone during business hours (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) on Monday through Friday. A violation of the ordinance can result in a warning followed by a fine of $20 for a second offense, $50 for the third offense, and $100 for a fourth or subsequent offense.

The ambassadors will also help direct visitors to the free parking lots nearby–which do not have a three-hour limit.

“The goal of the three-hour limit for on-street spaces in the downtown zone is to provide for the turnover of these spaces and increase the periodic availability of spaces in the zone throughout the day,” says the city in a press release.

Georgetown’s town square has been named the most beautiful town square in Texas.