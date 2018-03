AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire went through the roof of a north Austin self-storage center Wednesday evening, the Austin Fire Department said.

Crews were called to Watson & Taylor self-storage at 11712 N. Lamar Blvd. — near the intersection with Braker Lane — at 9:41 p.m.

AFD said around 10 p.m. that the bulk of the fire was put out.

Additional information on what may have caused the fire was not immediately available.