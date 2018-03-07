FBI speaks to parents after students were blackmailed for explicit photos

Johnson City ISD parents meet to hear about an investigation into sexually explicit photos shared on Snapchat. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)
JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — The FBI showed up in the Hill Country Wednesday night to talk with parents about a blackmailing case involving a Snapchat account asking for sexually explicit photos.

Around 200 Johnson City ISD parents packed into the Johnson High School to hear FBI agent Rex Miller speak.

“When we were asked to look into an investigation that was going on up here, we are there more in a supportive role to help them do forensics. And, from that, they thought this would be a good opportunity to help educate the parents,” Miller, who is part of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children squad, said.

Miller says sometimes parents have no idea what’s going on right under their noses. “As parents, we got to take time to say to your son or daughter, ‘Hey, let me see your phone.'”

He says this is important because children are posting naked photos of themselves and sharing them, which makes it easier for predators — who Miller believes are increasing in number.

“We’re seeing kids as young as eight or nine producing very graphic images of child pornography,” Miller said. It’s something parents like Terri Ulrich fear. “You do not know the person that you’re talking to,” she said. “It’s helpful that parents share secrets when they find out and so then we can monitor our kids better that way.”

Johnson City ISD said the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office is on the case.

