Elderly woman dies in Lago Vista crash on FM 1431

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — An elderly woman who was rushed to the hospital after a crash on Farm to Market 1431 in Lago Vista Monday died from her injuries.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on FM 1431 near Adrian Way. Lago Vista police say Jeanette Lehigh, 86, of Lago Vista, was driving westbound on FM 1431 when she crossed the double yellow lines and ran head-on into a pick-up truck that was headed eastbound.

Lehigh was taken by STARFlight to a hospital in Round Rock where she died a short time later. The other driver, a 24-year-old man, is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.