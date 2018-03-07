Clerk at Taylor private school accused of padding paycheck

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The administrative clerk at St. Paul Lutheran School in Taylor is accused of padding her paycheck to the tune of $7,400 over the span of a few months, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shanna Inez Richardson, 31, is accused of issuing herself payroll checks which were over the authorized amount. The school found out about the alleged theft when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) contacted the school board president and principal requesting paperwork for the time period of Sept. 30, 2017 to Jan. 1, 2018.

The principal told police when she requested a spreadsheet from her clerk, Richardson, she was “reluctant to fulfill the request,” according to court documents. An audit revealed Richardson was only supposed to receive $5,200 in payroll but actually received $12,600.

When the school tried to confront Richardson about the misappropriated funds, she had already removed her personnel file and taken her child out of the school.

Richardson was arrested on March 6 and has since posted $10,000 bond. KXAN reached out to St. Paul Lutheran School to check on the employment status of Richardson, but we have not heard back.