City reviewing demolition permit process and asking for your opinion as demand grows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin Development Services Department is hoping input from the public will help them draft a more efficient set of rules and regulations for its demolition permit process.

Last year’s audit done by the City Auditor’s Office found the permit process isn’t as efficient as it should be. The study also found that the city wasn’t doing an adequate job at making sure all safety procedures, like checking for asbestos and lead paint, were being followed.

“We need to take a look at the whole process,” said Jose Roig, Austin’s Building Official. “I really want to see what people want, what they expect from us, what they want to see if their communities.”

So far in 2018, the City of Austin has already issued more than 70 demolition permits for single-family homes. According to the audit, since 2010, the City of Austin’s approved demolition permits increased an

average of 13% per year.

If you look at a broader picture, since 2006, the number of permits issued for all types of demolition comes to nearly 9,000.

Roig explained to KXAN he wasn’t surprised to see the audit that criticized the permit process. “I think sometimes because of the speed of construction, sometimes safety regulations… we don’t, you know, we didn’t take a closer look at it.”

Dozens of contractors and concerned citizens attended Wednesday night’s public hearing.

Roig said he hopes to have a draft of the new rules and regulations by May. They’re scheduled to present it to the Austin City Council in June.

If you missed Wednesday night’s meeting, there’s another public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 28th.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho found out how the problems are being addressed, with some help from the community, tonight on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 p.m.