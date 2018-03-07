Capital Metro’s new CEO plans to ride the bus every day

Randy Clarke, Capital Metro's new CEO on his first day on the job on March 7, 2018. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re the CEO of a public transportation agency, it’s probably best that you show up to work on one of those modes of transportation. That’s what Randy Clarke did Wednesday. Clarke, who is Capital Metro’s new CEO, was chosen to lead the agency earlier this year after several meetings.

He says his two major priorities include making sure the largest change in service coming up this June goes smoothly and how Project Connect will set the groundwork for CapMetro’s long-term plans.

“The public has a lot of expectations on us, and that’s a good thing. That means that we provide a valuable service to the community, so therefore we owe it to our community, to our customers to look at ways to deliver better service to them and ultimately grow our service to provide this region with more mobility options,” says Clarke.

Clarke says he plans to ride the bus to work every day. He took “Route 17” this morning and says if you ever see him on the bus, he would welcome feedback.

Clarke has been in Washington, D.C. for the past two years, where he served as vice president of operations for the American Public Transportation Association. Before that, he spent seven years in various positions with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston, including as deputy chief operating officer.

