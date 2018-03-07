AT&T boosting internet connectivity around downtown during SXSW

Pandora event during SXSW 2016. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the masses descend on Austin over the next two weeks for South by Southwest, telecommunication companies want to make sure everyone can Insta, Snap and Tweet to their heart’s content.

AT&T says it’s bringing in four Cell on Wheels (COWs) to boost internet connectivity around the downtown area. The COWS will give customers faster and more reliable connections through March 17.

The company is also adding two temporary Wi-Fi clusters where data traffic is expected to peak during SXSW. “Events like SXSW are full of moments customers want to share through texts, pictures, streaming and phone calls,” said Jorge Vazquez, vice president and general manager, AT&T South Texas.

AT&T says the majority of the mobile network traffic is for video.

In 2015, the company installed the Luneburg Lens Antenna on the Palmer Events Center to help with cellphone signals. The concerts at Auditorium Shores this year will be outfitted with COWs equipped with the Luneburg Lens Antenna.

