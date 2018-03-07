2 deputies wounded by gunfire at San Antonio-area home

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been wounded in a shooting at a San Antonio-area home where authorities say a gunman has shot at propane tanks in an effort to cause explosions.

Bexar County sheriff’s officials say the incident began Tuesday evening when deputies trained in interacting with the mentally ill attempted to serve a warrant on a 60-year-old man at the home.

Gunfire erupted that forced the deputies to retreat, resulting in a standoff that continues.

Deputies concerned about the welfare of a woman in her 80s who apparently is with the man re-entered the home early Wednesday and again were met by gunfire.

Two deputies were wounded, in one case by shrapnel. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

It’s not clear whether any of the tanks exploded from the gunfire.