Two arrested in Lubbock-area, accused of incest in Pennsylvania

KLBK Staff Published:
Images of Wesley Dwight Bowser and Stephanie Marie Bowser from Lubbock Co. Detention Center.
Images of Wesley Dwight Bowser and Stephanie Marie Bowser from Lubbock Co. Detention Center.

SLATON, Texas (KXAN) — Slaton police on Friday arrested Wesley Dwight Bowser, 53, and Stephanie Marie Bowser, 34. The two were charged with felony incest in Bedford County, Pennsylvania.

Slaton Police Chief Treavor Barnes said the warrant from Pennsylvania provided almost no details into the case. Court records in Lubbock did provide a few details.

Children’s Protective Services took a child into protective custody. EverythingLubbock.com chose to withhold the age of the child for the sake of privacy. CPS took the child because Stephanie Bowser was unable to name someone else who could take care of her.

Court records said, “[It is] alleged that Wesley Bowser, maternal grandfather, … is possibly the father…”

Court records did not specify if Wesley were a biological father or a step-father of Stephanie.

Court records said investigators spoke with Stephanie Bowser. “Stephanie stated the accusations that are coming out of Pennsylvania regarding incest are not true and she plans to prove that,” court records said.

“Stephanie stated she did not know who [the child’s] father is,” court records said. “Stephanie states no one is listed as father on [the child’s] birth certificate.”

Wesley and Stephanie Bowser were held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

A message was left with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to request more information.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s