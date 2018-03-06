Two arrested in Lubbock-area, accused of incest in Pennsylvania

SLATON, Texas (KXAN) — Slaton police on Friday arrested Wesley Dwight Bowser, 53, and Stephanie Marie Bowser, 34. The two were charged with felony incest in Bedford County, Pennsylvania.

Slaton Police Chief Treavor Barnes said the warrant from Pennsylvania provided almost no details into the case. Court records in Lubbock did provide a few details.

Children’s Protective Services took a child into protective custody. EverythingLubbock.com chose to withhold the age of the child for the sake of privacy. CPS took the child because Stephanie Bowser was unable to name someone else who could take care of her.

Court records said, “[It is] alleged that Wesley Bowser, maternal grandfather, … is possibly the father…”

Court records did not specify if Wesley were a biological father or a step-father of Stephanie.

Court records said investigators spoke with Stephanie Bowser. “Stephanie stated the accusations that are coming out of Pennsylvania regarding incest are not true and she plans to prove that,” court records said.

“Stephanie stated she did not know who [the child’s] father is,” court records said. “Stephanie states no one is listed as father on [the child’s] birth certificate.”

Wesley and Stephanie Bowser were held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

A message was left with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to request more information.