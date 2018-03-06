Thousands turn out for primary in Williamson County

Related Coverage Texas Primary Election Day: What you need to know

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A line formed outside the Randall’s on Gattis School Road Tuesday afternoon with people waiting to get inside the grocery store turned polling location, to cast their vote.

As of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11,630 people had voted in Williamson County (7,035 Republicans and 4,596 Democrats). The county elections office says they’ve seen an increase in voter turn out this year compared to previous primaries, with Democrats seeing the biggest increase.

Approximately 35,000 Williamson County residents voted early during the Primary Election, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

There are 59 polling locations you can vote at throughout Williamson County. You can also check out the wait times at each polling location.

The big races in Williamson County are the Texas House District 52 race. Current Representative Larry Gonzales is not running for reelection. The county judge race for Williamson County Commissioner’s Court includes Bill Gravell and Frank Leffingwell.

KXAN’s Lauren Kravets will have an update on the voter turnout in Williamson County on KXAN News at 5 p.m.