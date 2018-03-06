Texas State student enters guilty plea in crash that killed man, unborn child

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student accused of driving drunk and killing a man and his unborn trial will face a jury Tuesday. The Hays County District Attorney’s Office says Shana Elliott, 22, entered a guilty plea Monday.

The case will proceed as usual Tuesday, including sharing evidence, but because Elliott entered a guilty plea in front of the jury, they will be instructed to return a guilty verdict and then decide the sentence.

On Aug. 2, 2016, Elliott, who was 21 years old at the time, allegedly drove drunk and ran head-on into a car on State Highway 21 killing 23-year-old Fabian Guerrero Moreno and injuring his pregnant wife, Kristian Nicole Guerrero. Guerrero was five months pregnant. The unborn child did not survive.

A witness told police a woman in a bikini was seen “rolling a bottle of alcohol under a vehicle.” When police spoke to Elliott, she admitted to consuming beer and liquor while floating the San Marcos River at Texas State Tubes prior to the crash, according to an affidavit.

KXAN spoke with Guerrero weeks after the crash. “I would just like to prevent this. If our story can reach someone, and keep someone from getting in the car, or it can keep a friend from letting one of their friends get in the vehicle, I just hope that this would save someone else’s life because what I feel every day waking up is so hard.”

At the time of the crash, Elliott was a senior at Texas State University.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon will be in the courtroom during the proceedings Tuesday morning. We will also have a live-stream in this story starting at 10:30 a.m.