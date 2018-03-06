Texas Democrats showing up at the polls in big numbers

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Tuesday, Texas voters will kick off the first primary in the country for 2018. During early voting Democrats turned out in big numbers across the state.

In Travis County, 83,510 votes were cast, which amounts to 11.36 percent of registered voters. When broken down by party, 62,152 Democrats voted compared to 21,349 Republicans.

Statewide, this trend continues. The Secretary of State’s office reports on the top 15 counties in Texas and says 885,574 residents went to the polls, which amounts to 8.93 percent of registered voters. That’s up 2 percent from the last primary in 2014. But when broken down between Republican and Democratic voters — Republicans saw a 15 percent increase in voters going to the polls early while Democrats had a 105 percent increase.

“There could be a notion that the Trump factor could be driving increased Democratic turnout in Texas and turnout among perhaps some of the traditional Republicans or women, or Republicans who feel like he is not delivering,” says Sherri Greenberg, Clinical Professor, LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Greenberg cautions that Democrats could still have their work cut out for them in Texas since early voting trends don’t always translate on Election Day.

“It’s hard to know because we see more and more people voting early, it could be we are just getting the majority of the vote now during the early voting.”

Several races could end up in a runoff election in May if a candidate doesn’t receive more than 50 percent of the vote. One race political experts are watching closely is for Rep. Lamar Smith’s seat. Twenty-two candidates are vying to fill it.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

