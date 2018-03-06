SXSW 2018: Where the big events are this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With more than 200 permitted events going on in downtown Austin during South by Southwest, it’ll be another busy two weeks for the city and attendees.

The city signed off on a total of 209 event applications this year, compared to 201 last year. The full list of events permitted are listed below.

The Special Event permit applications are needed for any Temporary Temporary Use, Temporary Change of Use and 24-hour/96-hour Amplified Music Permits for outdoor temporary events.

Some notable items from the list:

Pinterest was denied a permit for ane vent at the Container Bar

Fader Fort will take over the currently vacant LaV restaurant on East Seventh Street

Rachael Ray’s super popular Feedback House continues at a venue on the eastside

The VICELAND BUS will be back from Saturday, March 10-Tuesday, March 13. The bus will be stationed at the VICELAND PARTY LOT at 98 Red River St. for a daily daytime party, complete with baby goats to pet and hold. The event is open to the public.

Warner Bros. Television and DC Comics will have a pop-up shop at 717 Red River St. from March 8-March 18.

CNN is taking over The Market at 319 Colorado St. as part of its “Facts First” campaign. CNN will have events people can RSVP to on March 9 and 10.

March 10 | 9-11 a.m.: Axe Files podcast taping with guest Jon Lovett + Breakfast click here

March 10 | 12-1.45 p.m.: Advanced Screening of Season 3 “United Shades of America” + lunch with W. Kamau Bell click here

March 10 | 2.30-4 p.m.: Dylan Byers’ PACIFIC launch panel + happy hour click here

March 10 | 5-7 p.m.: CNN Original Series World Premiere of “Sex & Love Around the World” with Christiane Amanpour + Rooftop Reception click here

If you’re headed downtown during SXSW, consider taking mass transit options. Capital Metro has extended hours for MetroRail and MetroRapid. Click here for details.