State Rep. Dawnna Dukes loses her seat; Democratic candidates head to runoff

Dawnna Dukes in the KXAN studio on Oct. 24, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After serving 11 terms, State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, lost her seat by a considerable amount.

House District 46, which covers east Austin, was a hot race in the Texas House. With 56 percent of polling places in Travis County reported as of 10:30 p.m., Jose “Chito” Vela and Sheryl Cole are neck-and-neck with 39 percent each–which means they’ll head into a runoff election in May.  Incumbent Dukes notched 10 percent of the votes.

Last September, Dukes announced she was resigning but then changed her mind right before the 85th Legislative Session.

The Democratic nominee who takes the runoff election will face the sole Republican contender, Gabriel Nila, in the general election held Nov 6.

Nila is a science and technology teacher at an alternative education campus. He ran against Rep. Dukes in the 2016 general election. His career experience includes being a community activist and leader. Nila’s key issues are ending the school to prison pipeline, gentrification, restoring integrity, decriminalizing marijuana and helping small businesses.

Chito Vela at his watch party on March 6, 2018 where he found out he was headed to a runoff election with Sheryl Cole. (KXAN Photo)
Sheryl Cole at her watch party on March 6, 2018. She will head to a runoff election with Chito Vela for House District 46. (KXAN Photo)
