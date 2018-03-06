Primary races KXAN is keeping a close eye on

By Published: Updated:
George P. Bush land commissioner watch party at Scholz Garten in Austin on March 6, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)
George P. Bush land commissioner watch party at Scholz Garten in Austin on March 6, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s following several big races happening this Primary Election Day.

Congressional District 21

One of the hottest races in Texas is the 21st Congressional District, which covers Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country. When Republican Congressman Lamar Smith announced he wasn’t running for reelection, people started queueing up for the chance to take his seat. Now 18 Republicans and four Democrats are fighting to take his place.

Current early voting numbers show Chip Roy and William Negley with 25 percent and 21 percent of the vote respectively for the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, Joseph Kopser is leading the pack with 31 percent and Mary Street Wilson isn’t far behind with 28 percent of the early voting numbers.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan will be live in south Austin on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m. with updates on the race.

Texas House District 46

House District 46, which has been served by State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, is another one to follow amid controversies relating to Dukes’ absenteeism and criminal charges, which have since been dropped. Travis County early voting totals indicate Jose “Chito” Vela and Sheryl Cole leading the pack with 40 percent and 39 percent of the vote, respectively. Incumbent Dukes currently has 11 percent of the early voting votes. If the results stand, Vela and Cole would head into a runoff election in May for the Democratic nomination.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern will have updates on this race on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.

Land Commissioner

Incumbent George P. Bush is in a heated campaign with Jerry Patterson, Bush’s predecessor. Patterson wants his job back, but it’s not clear if tonight will be the night. Current early voting numbers show Bush with a significant lead of 56 percent of the votes compared to Patterson’s 32 percent but there’s still a long night ahead.

KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell is covering this race and will have the results on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s