Primary races KXAN is keeping a close eye on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s following several big races happening this Primary Election Day.

One of the hottest races in Texas is the 21st Congressional District, which covers Austin, San Antonio and the Hill Country. When Republican Congressman Lamar Smith announced he wasn’t running for reelection, people started queueing up for the chance to take his seat. Now 18 Republicans and four Democrats are fighting to take his place.

Current early voting numbers show Chip Roy and William Negley with 25 percent and 21 percent of the vote respectively for the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, Joseph Kopser is leading the pack with 31 percent and Mary Street Wilson isn’t far behind with 28 percent of the early voting numbers.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan will be live in south Austin on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m. with updates on the race.

House District 46, which has been served by State Rep. Dawnna Dukes, is another one to follow amid controversies relating to Dukes’ absenteeism and criminal charges, which have since been dropped. Travis County early voting totals indicate Jose “Chito” Vela and Sheryl Cole leading the pack with 40 percent and 39 percent of the vote, respectively. Incumbent Dukes currently has 11 percent of the early voting votes. If the results stand, Vela and Cole would head into a runoff election in May for the Democratic nomination.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern will have updates on this race on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.

Incumbent George P. Bush is in a heated campaign with Jerry Patterson, Bush’s predecessor. Patterson wants his job back, but it’s not clear if tonight will be the night. Current early voting numbers show Bush with a significant lead of 56 percent of the votes compared to Patterson’s 32 percent but there’s still a long night ahead.

KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell is covering this race and will have the results on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.