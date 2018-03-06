Man drowns at cable wakeboarding park in south Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his 50s has drowned at Quest ATX cable park near Mustang Ridge in south Travis County.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were called at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to the park at 10815 Farm to Market 1625 — just northwest of the US 183 and State Highway 45 interchange.

The initial report was that CPR was in progress on the man, ATCEMS said in a tweet.

Quest ATX is described on its website as Austin’s first and only cable wakeboard park.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get additional information.