PHOTOS: Tour Amazon’s new bookstore at the Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From beach reads to biographies, the new Amazon Books store at the Domain wants to make it easy for you to find your next best read.
The Austin store, the 14th in the country, opens Tuesday, March 6.
Amazon Books at the Domain Northside
Amazon Books at the Domain Northside x
Latest Galleries
-
Amazon Books at the Domain Northside
-
Bastrop County puppies
-
Gold looks good on them: The best-looking Olympic champions
-
Soohorang’s adventures in PyeongChang
-
Best Images from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony
-
Arianna Fontana Olympic medal gallery
-
Mikaela Shiffrin wins combined silver
-
Vehicular fatality crime defendants in Travis County
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh