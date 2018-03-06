PHOTOS: Tour Amazon’s new bookstore at the Domain

Related Coverage Amazon comes full circle with bookstore at the Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From beach reads to biographies, the new Amazon Books store at the Domain wants to make it easy for you to find your next best read.

The Austin store, the 14th in the country, opens Tuesday, March 6.

Amazon Books at the Domain Northside View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Amazon Books at the Domain in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) The books are accompanied by Amazon Customer Reviews. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Recommendations for books that you already like. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Recommendations for books that you already like. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Recommendations for books that you already like. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Curated books for children that are Austin-based. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Nonfiction section for children. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Children's book section at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Cooking section at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Amazon Books at Domain Northside. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Amazon Home products at Amazon Books at Domain. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Amazon Home products at Amazon Books at Domain. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Most-Wished-For Books on Amazon.com (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Books at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Children's Top Sellers at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Checkout counter at Amazon Books. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)