New women’s jail facility up for debate in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Commissioners Court is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to spend $97 million to build a new women’s facility at the Travis County Correctional Complex (TCCC).

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez stressed the importance of moving forward with the project in front of the commissioners.

“This investment is a commitment to providing adequate housing for our female population. This new facility is about having the right type of beds to address the changing, higher needs of the inmate population,” said Hernandez. “We have made great strides in Travis County to provide the proper treatment for inmates in our custody; however, our current set up makes this difficult, and services are not efficiently provided.”

However, community advocates who rallied outside the court chamber say the focus should be on increasing services that keep women out of jail, rather than building a new jail facility.

“It blows my mind that we would honestly consider nearly $100 million to do the most expensive, most harmful, least effective thing when Travis County could address the true, underlying drivers of intersections with the criminal justice system,” explained Doug Smith, senior policy analyst, Texas Criminal Justice Coalition. “Travis County could be at the forefront, keeping people out of jail and addressing the real needs that are presented — substance use disorder, [and] mental health.”

Hernandez told commissioners the new 411-bed facility would allow the jail to offer better health services.

“The jail population has seen increasing numbers with medical and/or mental health conditions, and with greater acuity than in the past. The current housing facilities do not adequately address these classification and operational considerations, particularly for the female population,” she added.

According to county budget records, the FY 2018 budget authorized funding to procure design services for the proposed new women’s jail facility at the complex. Building a new women’s facility is the next step described in the 2016 Adult System Master Plan. Although the design services were authorized in the FY 2018 Adopted Budget, the Commissioners Court will need to finalize the total project list to be included in the FY 2018 debt issuance.

