Man shot, critically injured in The Domain

By Published: Updated:
The Domain shopping center. (KXAN File Photo)
The Domain shopping center. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man shot in The Domain has been taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The incident happened in the middle of the popular north Austin shopping center.

Austin police say they were called to 3210 Kramer Ln. — which is the address of DICK’S Sporting Goods — around 4:46 p.m. Tuesday. Initial information indicates the suspect left in a vehicle. No one is in custody at this time.

The injured man was taken by ATCEMS to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

