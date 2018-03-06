Long road ahead for RRPD officer hit by alleged intoxicated driver

Officer Charles Whites (Round Rock Police Department Photo)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock police officer who was hit while responding to a pedestrian fatality crash is still in serious condition. Still, family, friends and co-workers of Officer Charles Whites are remaining optimistic, according to an update from the Round Rock Police Department.

“Officer Whites suffered a head injury and remains mostly unresponsive with additional internal injuries and several bone fractures,” according to the Facebook post from RRPD. “Officer Whites’ recovery will be a slow process.”

Whites has worked for RRPD for 18 years, but will have to go through rehabilitation in south Austin, and then move to Houston as he improves, which means his family will also have to move. The Round Rock Police Foundation is collecting donations to help support his family with the additional expenses.

Ways to donate:

  • Online through this link
  • Paypal by sending money to the Round Rock Police Foundation at admin@roundrockpolicefoundation.org, with “Charles White and his family” in the memo line
  • Checks payable to the Round Rock Police Foundation with the memo line “The Benefit of Charles Whites and his family” can be dropped off at RRPD at 2701 North Mays or mailed to the Round Rock Police Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 424 Round Rock, TX 78680

Whites was diverting traffic on Interstate 35 near U.S. Highway 79 on Feb. 25 after a pedestrian was hit and killed, when a driver struck him. The driver, 65-year-old Raul Martinez, stopped and was later charged with intoxication assault. Police say he was on prescription medication that morning. Officials are still searching for the person who hit 25-year-old Amir Azad that night, and are asking anyone with dash cam video around that time to pass it along to police.

 

