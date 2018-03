LIST: 2018 Rangers themed nights

Looking to go to a Texas Rangers game this season? The franchise will be offering special themed nights throughout the year.

Below are the special events scheduled throughout the season:

For more on a specific night, head to the Rangers website.

Friday, April 6 – Keller ISD Night

Sunday, April 8 – Youth Baseball/Softball Day #1/Ft. Worth ISD Day

Friday, April 20 – Carroll ISD Night/African American Heritage Night

Saturday, April 21 – Police Appreciate Night #1

Sunday, April 22 – Boy Scout & Girl Scout Parade Day/ Texas A&M University-Commerce Day/ Jesuit Dallas Family Day

Monday, April 23 – Everman ISD Night

Tuesday, April 24 – Texas Woman’s University Night

Thursday, May 3 – Texas Christian University Night/Burleson ISD Night

Friday, May 4 – Arlington ISD Night

Sunday, May 6 – Dino Day/Allen ISD Family Day

Monday, May 21 – Marine Corps Appreciation Night

Tuesday, May 22 – Texas Tech University Night

Friday, May 25 – University of North Texas Night

Wednesday, June 6 – Class of ’18 Night

Thursday, June 7 – Hardin-Simmons Night/Crowley ISD Night

Friday, June 8 – Beltre the Giraffe Birthday/ Baylor University Night

Saturday, June 9 – SFA University Night

Sunday, June 10 – Youth Baseball/Softball Day #2

Friday, June 15 – Texas A&M University Night/ Army Appreciation Night

Tuesday, June 26 – Abilene Christian University

Wednesday, June 27 – United States Special Operations Night

Friday, June 29 – Beatles Night/ University of Oklahoma Night

Saturday, June 30 – Margaritaville Night/ University of Texas Night

Tuesday, July 3 – Navy Appreciation Night

Wednesday, July 4 – Air Force Appreciation Night

Saturday, July 21 – Oklahoma State University Night

Wednesday, July 25 – Xmas in July

Thursday, August 16 – Coast Guard Appreciation Night

Saturday, August 18 – Teacher Appreciation Night

Friday, August 31 – Firefighter/ First Responder Weekend

Saturday, September 1 – Police Appreciation Night #2

Monday, September 17 – Dallas Baptist University Night

Tuesday, September 18 – University of Texas at Arlington Night

Friday, September 21 – Last Chance Theme Night/Oktoberfest

Saturday, September 22 – Whataburger Night