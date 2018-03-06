History Comes to Life at the National Museum of the Pacific War

National Museum of the Pacific War
National Museum of the Pacific War

The Pacific Combat Zone is a unique two-acre indoor/outdoor exhibit and one of the Museum’s most popular venues. After an $8 million renovation to the complex visitors can experience WWII in the Pacific that can’t be seen anywhere else? Get up close to some of the machines that helped the United States win the war, and see others as they would have been seen on an island in the Pacific.

2018 Living History Dates
All show times are at 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM.

  • March 10 & 11
  • April 14 & 15
  • May 26 & 27
  • June 16 & 17
  • July 14 & 15
  • Sept. 1 & 2
  • Oct. 13 & 14
  • Nov. 17 & 18

Tanks, explosions, landing craft and flamethrowers! Living History Reenactments in the Pacific Combat Zone put you on the front line. The Pacific Combat Zone comes alive with the sights and sounds of combat on scheduled weekends throughout the year. U.S. Marine re-enactors move in to capture fortified positions from Japanese defenders, employing landing craft, explosives and flamethrowers! The National Museum of the Pacific War thrilling Living History programs immerses you in the sensations of battle, dramatically showing the equipment, weapons and tactics of the U.S. Army and Marines and the Imperial Japanese Army as they fought on Tarawa, Peleliu, Saipan and Iwo Jima.

The National Museum of the Pacific War is located at 340 East Main Street in Fredericksburg, Texas. Call 830-997-8600 or go to www.pacificwarmuseum.org for more details.

 

 

 

