Gov. Abbott easily secures GOP nomination

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott easily secured the GOP nomination for the General Election.

Abbott took 90 percent of the votes early on, easily beating Barbara Krueger and Secede Kilgore. He will now face whoever wins the Democratic nomination in November. There are 10 Democratic candidates running in the Primary.

Early voting numbers show Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez with 48 percent of the vote and Andrew White, son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, with 26 percent of the vote.

Anyone facing Abbott will have a tough time raising enough money to compete with his war chest. In January, Abbott had $43.3 in his campaign fund — a record for the most cash on hand a Texas statewide candidate has ever reported.

“That war chest sends a signal to people that any challenge to Gov. Abbott is going to be met with a massive retaliation, if you will,” said Jim Henson with the Texas Policy Project.