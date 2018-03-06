Gov. Abbott easily secures GOP nomination

KXAN Staff Published:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces staffing changes at a press conference in the Capitol on Sept. 18, 2017. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces staffing changes at a press conference in the Capitol on Sept. 18, 2017. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott easily secured the GOP nomination for the General Election.

Abbott took 90 percent of the votes early on, easily beating Barbara Krueger and Secede Kilgore. He will now face whoever wins the Democratic nomination in November. There are 10 Democratic candidates running in the Primary.

Early voting numbers show Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez with 48 percent of the vote and Andrew White, son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, with 26 percent of the vote.

Anyone facing Abbott will have a tough time raising enough money to compete with his war chest. In January, Abbott had $43.3 in his campaign fund — a record for the most cash on hand a Texas statewide candidate has ever reported.

“That war chest sends a signal to people that any challenge to Gov. Abbott is going to be met with a massive retaliation, if you will,” said Jim Henson with the Texas Policy Project.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s