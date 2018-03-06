George P. Bush locks GOP nomination to keep job as Texas land commissioner

Related Coverage Recap of big races KXAN tracked during the March 6 primary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and the only remaining member of the Bush family in state or federal office, secured the GOP nomination for re-election Tuesday night and avoided a runoff with his predecessor, Jerry Patterson.

Preliminary voting totals show Bush with a 58 percent lead over Patterson’s 30 percent, with around 548,000 votes to 286,000 votes.

A controversial and featured element of the race between Bush and Patterson is the plan for the “re-imagining” of the Alamo in San Antonio. Patterson criticized plans by the city and Texas General Land Office, which would see a new museum, restoration of the mission and the shutting down of streets to preserve the original battleground.

“Sometimes in politics, we all have the chance to have our say,” Bush said at his watch party Tuesday night, “My three challengers said all kinds of things, along with other critics. But tonight is about bringing us together as a party, bringing that message to the democrats in the fall and building bridges.”

Patterson said despite his loss, he still felt his campaign was a success.

“I’s taken the bloom of the Bush rose,” Patterson said. “Te invincibility is no longer there, and the other two reasons is that there’s transparency at the Alamo that otherwise would not have occurred, and in addition to that, there are 5,000 Harvey victims who have now been able to return to their homes because I made that an issue.”

On the Democratic side of the race, Austin-based attorney Miguel Suazo secured his party’s nomination with 70 percent of the vote against Tex Morgan, preliminary results showed.

Suazo has received the endorsement of a number of major Texas newspapers, including the San Antonio-Express News, Dallas Morning News and the Houston Chronicle, according to his website.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and his wife Columba Bush made a surprise appearance at their son’s watch party at Stiles Switch BBQ in central Austin.

“I’m really proud of him, it’s fun to be here just as a dad,” his father said. Jeb Bush said he was grateful for President Trump’s endorsement of his son, adding, “Whatever disputes I have with the president will remain quietly in my head today.”