Family of couple killed in Texas church shooting files claim against Air Force, DOD

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – Family members of a couple killed in the Sutherland Springs church shooting have filed a wrongful death claim against the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force, alleging both failed to meet their duties to report the suspected shooter’s criminal background which allowed him to buy firearms.

Dennis, 77, and Sara Johnson, 68, were two of the 26 victims in the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

“We want them remembered for the amazing people they were and not for how their lives ended,” their daughter Kati Wall told NBC News in the days following the shooting.

The couple celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary last July and was expecting their fourth great-grandchild.

The Department of Defense has said Devin P. Kelley had domestic violence convictions from 2012. Kelley was found guilty by a general court martial on two charges of domestic assault against his wife and stepson under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He was sentenced to 12 months confinement at Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in California before being released with a Bad Conduct Discharge and reduction in grade to E-1.

“As a direct and proximate cause of the Government’s negligence, Kelley was able to purchase the firearms used to kill Mr. Dennis Johnson, Sr. and Mrs. Sara Johnson on Nov. 5, 2017,” the claim states. “But for the Government’s negligence, Mr. Kelley, more likely than not, would not have been able to obtain firearms and the Johnsons would be alive today.”

The attorneys representing the Johnson family, from National Trial Law in Austin, recently helped another Sutherland Springs church shooting victim file a claim against the Air Force and Department of Defense. Maggie Vidal was shot twice inside First Baptist Church and is recovering. “I’m hoping and praying nothing like this will ever happen again and for the government and military to do their job,” Vidal said when KXAN spoke with her in January.

The Air Force admitted after the shooting its mistake in not reporting Kelley’s previous conduct “was not an isolated incident and similar reporting lapses occurred at other locations.”

Johnsons’ family members are seeking recovery for past and future damages, including medical expenses and funeral bills.

Recently, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, spoke with reporters about what’s happening in Congress with his bipartisan bill that would strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) system. He met with President Donald Trump last week and said he’s also urging lawmakers to take action on school safety and mental health as well, following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. “We need to act,” he said. “This can’t just be another exercise in futility where we end up empty-handed.”